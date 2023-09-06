Milan, Miranda is the chosen one for the left-handed band

John Miranda is the player that the Milan singled out to fill the role of Deputy Hernandez. Spanish according to Gazzetta dello Sport, it has been viewed several times. The Rossoneri, however, not having the certainty of Ballo-Tourè’s farewell, did not sink the blow. In January, however, the situation will be different, therefore, Furlani could try the coup.

Miranda to Milan: 50%

John Mirandafull-back born in 2000, is really liked by the Milan. The Spaniard’s contract expires in 2024 and could represent a good opportunity. The Rossoneri observers were impressed by the qualities of the boy who is establishing himself in the Andalusian club. In January therefore, the Rossoneri will try to close his purchase. Betis, for its part, could open up the sale so as not to lose his talent to zero.

In Nesyri al Milan: 25%

Not just David. Before turning on Jovic, Milan had also made an attempt for En Nesyri. This was revealed by his former teammate, Bounou, in an interview. The Rossoneri had offered a loan with the right to buy, a proposal rejected to the sender. The player’s contract expires in 2025, so the Rossoneri could also return to office. The first choice remains David, but that of the Moroccan is a candidate that should not be underestimated.

Elvedi to Milan: 15%

Nico Elvedi is one of the names that the Milan monitor for next season. The Swiss centre-back’s contract expires at the end of the season and could represent a market opportunity. Milan will say goodbye to Kjaer in the summer and are looking for a replacement. This is why Elvedi represents a name that can be spent for the future.

David Luciani