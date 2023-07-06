Milan, Morata is more than an idea

Alvaro Morata could become the striker of Milan in the next season. The Rossoneri are playing multiple tables at this stage and the Spaniard currently seems the most affordable target to partner Giroud. Meanwhile, Furlani would have raised the offer for Pulisic: the American remains a priority for the club.

Pulisic al Milan: 70%

Il Milan would have raised the offer to Chelsea to 20 million euros for Pulisic according to the portal tuttomercatoweb.com. Chelsea’s response is now awaited, which could also accept the offer or ask for a further raise. After rejecting Lyon, Milan’s confidence in being able to reach outside is growing also because Chelsea, after the failure to sell Ziyech, must continue to raise cash.

Reijnders al Milan: 70%

Il Milan has found agreement with Reinders and the player waits for the deal to close with Az Alkmaar to fly to Milan. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder also refused the advances of Barcelona in order to wear the Rossoneri shirt. However, Az is raising the requests, aware of the great interest in its membership and has come to ask for 25 million. The negotiation is not easy, but the Rossoneri remain confident.

Dia al Milan: 40%

Il Milan for the attack insists on Yes. The portal tuttomercatoweb.comreports that the Rossoneri have presented an offer to Salernitana for Dia close to 20 million euros. Iervolino continues to ask for the value of the clause aware of the fact that, once the attacker has been sold, he will be able to ask for even more. Furlani must therefore choose the best strategy to adopt because at this moment the former Villareal could represent an opportunity, also given the difficulties in reaching other profiles.

Chukwueze al Milan: 35%

Second Sportitaliail Milan may have found the key to Chukwueze. In fact, Villareal would have asked to include Adlì in the negotiation. The player would move to Spain on loan. It is not known whether or not there will be a right / obligation to redeem. This could be the key to the negotiation, given that so far the Yellow Submarine had asked for 35 million euros to start up its winger.

Morata of Milan: 30%

The alternative to Dia for the attack is Alvaro Morata. The Spanish, according to reports from the Gazzetta dello Sport, he could leave for 10 million euros, or the value of the release clause. At the moment the preferences of the AC Milan club are different, but a possible sinking in the coming weeks is not excluded. Morata for his part, would be happy to return to Italy.

David Luciani

