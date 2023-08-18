Home » Milan: more Greece than England, Inter: Pavard may depend on Maguire, Juve: Berardi and Chiesa aim…
Sports

Milan: more Greece than England, Inter: Pavard may depend on Maguire, Juve: Berardi and Chiesa aim…

by admin
Milan: more Greece than England, Inter: Pavard may depend on Maguire, Juve: Berardi and Chiesa aim…

Norwich are asking too much, are they negotiating with PAOK?

Il Milan the hunt for the defender who would complete the backlog of the team coached by continues Stefano Pioli. Andrew Omobadiele21 years old in force Norwich it costs too much, the English club would not be willing to go below the 15 million euros and also considering competition from other teams. the Rossoneri would have decided to turn to other goals.

Next AC Milan goal?

Konstantinos Koulierakis19 years old of PAOK Thessalonikiseems instead more within the reach of Milan which could also file the initial request from the Greek club that he would have asked about 10 million euros to let the player go. The Rossoneri are therefore looking for a young addition to strengthen the defense and offer the coach one more option, considering the many commitments that the team will have during a season where the Milan will be engaged on several fronts.

There is also Manchester United

Me too’Inter think about fleshing out the defense and try to do it by knocking on the door Bavaria Monaco for French Benjamin Pavard. The Nerazzurri presented the Bavarians with an offer equal to 25 million eurosbut the German club has raised the request by at least 10 million. 35 million euros for a player whose contract will expire next year, that’s definitely a lot, which is why the Nerazzurri are counting on being able to find an agreement.

Inter offers 25 million, but Manchester United is also there

See also  F1, Monaco GP 2022: the live race from 3pm. Ferrari in the front row - Sport - Formula1

On the trail of the French defender there is also the Manchester Unitedwhich must first solve the Maguire problem which seems to have put its foot down and wants to stay in the shadow of Old Trafford.

Berardi costs 25 million

Dominic Berardi. Among the ways of Torino in these hours the name and surname of the neroverde attacker who could leave is circulating Sassuolo to travel direction Juventus Stadium and wear black and white.

Berardi. goal Juventus

Giuntoli he is trying to understand under what economic conditions Berardi could get to Juventusil Sassuolo remains firm on the initial request of approx 25 million euros plus a few players as a technical counterpart. The situation remains to be monitored, also because the PSG at any moment he could launch the offensive for Frederick Church and at that point the Juventus he should necessarily protect himself by signing another striker.

You may also like

World Record Holder Yang Jiayu Teams Up with...

Gael Monfils Withdraws from ATP 250 Winston-Salem: Another...

CLAUDIA TESTONI, FRIENDSHIP AND RIVALRY WITH ONDINA VALLA...

RICHARD MILLE: From Watch Manufacturer to Trend Symbol...

George Tilsley, fresh recruit from the Toulouse stadium,...

NFL Teams Bring Back the Past with Retro...

They reward an armless cyclist with a wristwatch,...

Chinese Track and Field Team Aims for Gold...

Going to Miami? I am very happy with...

Almería Gears Up to Take on Real Madrid...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy