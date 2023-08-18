Milan: more Greece than England, Inter: Pavard may depend on Maguire, Juve: Berardi and Chiesa aim…

Norwich are asking too much, are they negotiating with PAOK?

Il Milan the hunt for the defender who would complete the backlog of the team coached by continues Stefano Pioli. Andrew Omobadiele21 years old in force Norwich it costs too much, the English club would not be willing to go below the 15 million euros and also considering competition from other teams. the Rossoneri would have decided to turn to other goals.

Konstantinos Koulierakis19 years old of PAOK Thessalonikiseems instead more within the reach of Milan which could also file the initial request from the Greek club that he would have asked about 10 million euros to let the player go. The Rossoneri are therefore looking for a young addition to strengthen the defense and offer the coach one more option, considering the many commitments that the team will have during a season where the Milan will be engaged on several fronts.

There is also Manchester United

Me too’Inter think about fleshing out the defense and try to do it by knocking on the door Bavaria Monaco for French Benjamin Pavard. The Nerazzurri presented the Bavarians with an offer equal to 25 million eurosbut the German club has raised the request by at least 10 million. 35 million euros for a player whose contract will expire next year, that’s definitely a lot, which is why the Nerazzurri are counting on being able to find an agreement.

On the trail of the French defender there is also the Manchester Unitedwhich must first solve the Maguire problem which seems to have put its foot down and wants to stay in the shadow of Old Trafford.

Berardi costs 25 million

Dominic Berardi. Among the ways of Torino in these hours the name and surname of the neroverde attacker who could leave is circulating Sassuolo to travel direction Juventus Stadium and wear black and white.

Giuntoli he is trying to understand under what economic conditions Berardi could get to Juventusil Sassuolo remains firm on the initial request of approx 25 million euros plus a few players as a technical counterpart. The situation remains to be monitored, also because the PSG at any moment he could launch the offensive for Frederick Church and at that point the Juventus he should necessarily protect himself by signing another striker.

