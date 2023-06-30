Milan, Musah’s ok: it’s a deal with Valencia. Pioli calls Chukwueze

The midfield as a department to be strengthened more in this phase of the market. The arrival of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea has been confirmed Milan pushes to get to Yunus Musah of Valencia, on which we remember there is also the interest of Inter. The American midfielder born in 2002 he has already given the ok to the contract proposal presented by the Rossoneri, salary of around 2 million euros net per seasonit now remains to find an agreement with Valencia. The Spanish club values ​​Musah at 25/30 million euros, Milan are ready to go up to 20 million. Despite the distance, however, the sensations remain positive, also because Valencia need to sell. Always for the midfield Tijjani Reinders remains a goal, among the favorites in the role, but the negotiations with Az Alkmaar have not yet opened. In-depth contacts with the agents of Nicolas Dominguez of Bologna, expiring in 2024 and Singo (right winger) of Turinalso expiring in 2024, with the Rossoneri waiting to make offers to their respective clubs.

Pioli calls Chukwueze: Milan insists

Milan, however, is also looking at other roles and insists on getting to Samuel Chukwuezeoffensive right winger of the Villarreal. The Nigerian born in 1999 is very much liked by the Rossoneri, with Stefano Pioli who today had another phone call directly with the player, signal of the Rossoneri’s willingness to bring it to Italy. Adama Traoré also always remains in Milan’s list for the role when his contract with Wolverhampton expires. The Pulisic slopes of Chelsea and Morata of Atletico always live.

read also

Loftus-Cheek has signed with AC Milan until 2027

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

