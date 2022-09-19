Home Sports Milan-Napoli, Dest touches Kvara’s foot. But for the penalty in Naples the Var is needed
The penalty for the Azzurri comes after Irrati’s intervention: the referee Mariani had granted the corner

The unstoppable Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is at the center of all the slow motion episodes of Milan-Napoli. After provoking the admonitions of Kjaer and Calabria (later replaced by Pioli), the Georgian also earns the penalty then achieved by Matteo Politano.

THE EPISODE

At 54 ‘Kvara puts the turbo and jumps Dest, substitute for Calabria. The former Barcelona full-back closes it with an intervention that doesn’t seem like anything at normal speed. But the referee Mariani, who had granted the corner from the field, was called by Var Irrati, considered one of the best in front of the monitor. From the replay you can clearly see Dest’s touch on Kvara’s foot, which moves unequivocally. To evaluate the intensity, a complex aspect to establish in front of the TV. But Mariani opts for the penalty.

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 23:03)

