The level of poisons in the championship is measured by the list of disqualified technicians: Allegri, Spalletti, Giampaolo and Baroni will leave room for their deputies in a round, the last before the national team break, which sees Thiago Motta’s debut at Bologna. and Palladino at Monza. The Var controversies, the points that weigh more and more, the injuries to clusters that target even the big ones, however, can no longer be an alibi, because the Serie A demands exhaustive responses.

He asks them, after a hectic month of competitions, especially the three big matches that mark the Sunday of the Italians one week before the political elections: Udinese-Inter for lunch, Roma-Atalanta for a snack, the most important for dinner, Milan-Naples. But it will be a delicate turn (in which a minute of meditation will be observed for the victims of bad weather in the Marche) also for three other big players: Juve, with one foot out of the Champions League, has no alternative to success in Monza if they want to avoid more trouble. serious to Allegri; Fiorentina, which is 8 points from the top, must respond to the unheard requests of the Italian, but meet a growing opponent like Verona. Lazio, which was in a positive trend, was overwhelmed by a Danish team that does not belong to the aristocracy of European football, and must redeem itself in Cremona.

There are many reasons that make matchday seven attractive, which started last night with Salernitana-Lecce, but entertainment and emotions are expected between the two teams that play best in Italy, Milan and Naples. It will be a confrontation, without the two men-showcases Leao and Osimhen, who will be able to leave a groove in the race for the Scudetto given that two healthy teams, leading their Champions League group, settle the scores. Maignan, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer and Giroud are the cornerstones of Pioli, waiting for the best De Ketelaere, while Napoli squares around the admirable midfield built with skill by Spalletti (Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski) superior to the sum of individualities.

But, in Leao’s absence, the irresistible Kvara could break the game, recalling George Best in some ideas. In favor of Spalletti there is also the potential of new signings as Ndombelè is still struggling, Simeone and Raspadori are emerging now. But Milan’s sense of team now makes this thrilling triple challenge. The same balance reigns in the other two big matches tomorrow: Mourinho’s Rome is overcoming some uncertainty with Dybala’s super graft, praised by the fans as it hasn’t happened since Totti’s time, the recovery of Zaniolo and the precious work of the two Premier League masters. , Smalling and Matic.

Atalanta, which Gasp is rebuilding with the inclusion of the new Holjund, Ederson and Lookman, and with the conductor’s baton in the hands of Koopmeiners, has slowed down a bit, but is still at the top of a short ranking, with six teams in two places. The other two face off against Friuli in the home of Serie A’s surprise, Udinese hungry for Sottil, who benefits from the sense of Beto’s goal, ready to earn the Pozzo a future capital gain like Alexis Sanchez or De Paul. After four deserved successes in a row, here is the exam with Inzaghi’s fluctuating Inter, without Lukaku and Calhanoglu, relieved by goals from Brozovic and Dzeko, but never completely convincing.

Milik and Cuadrado will also be missing from Juve, which have been decimated by injuries (16 in two months) and in a serious crisis of play and results. For Allegri, who hopes in Vlahovic, there is the Monza obstacle that Berlusconi entrusted to Palladino and who won the first point in Lecce. Immobile’s goals and Sarri’s harsh reprimand should wake up Lazio in the home of the other newly promoted Cremonese, which has so far collected much less than what it has sown. Fiorentina’s task is more difficult, full of injuries, which relies on Jovic to stem a Verona that tries to get back on top.

Very interesting is the challenge between Torino, led again on the bench by Juric, who seems ripe to move to the Europe area. The opponent, Dionisi’s Sassuolo, has a lower ranking than other years: he takes advantage of Frattesi’s ideas and goals and awaits the improvements of Pinamonti. The other two encounters concern the safety zone: Bologna, entrusted to Thiago Motta who wants to change form, recovers Arnautovic and receives Empoli back from the good performance against Roma, while between Spezia and Samp the victory can come in the challenge of the goal between Nzola and Caputo. –

