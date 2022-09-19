The Rossoneri coach: «The two teams have the same points, depth and ambitions» Spalletti: «It’s the graduation exam. They are the champions of Italy, an added advantage ”

“It’s a Scudetto challenge.” Stefano Pioli immediately clarifies what the level of Milan -Napoli is, tonight on the pitch at the Meazza (20.45, referee Mariani). Beyond the unripe month, September, for the evaluations the combinations are reciprocal: “The thickness is the same, the classification, the points and the ambitions too,” says the Milan fan’s coach. «It’s the graduation exam», says Luciano Spalletti from Castel Volturno while nibbling a Rossoneri marker at the press conference: «Two teams that are doing well. Whoever knows how to anticipate will win, will have an advantage ». Both are not the widowers of Osimhen and Leao: “We are not dependent on our Nigerian, we have two players like Simeone and Raspadori who complement us.”

The “Cholito” is more of a battle man, but returns from Glasgow’s costly 77 minutes in the Champions League; the emilian bonsai is darting but there in the center of the attack he is not exactly at ease. He works best as an attacking midfielder or possibly as a winger. The ballot is there but it is not excluded that the Argentine will start from the beginning again, to hold up to the counters of Tomori and Kalulu: “Ours is a common piggy bank, we all work together to put something inside”, added the coach from Campania , capable of bringing five players to the Mancini national team, including Zerbin who comes from B. Lozano and recovered after the flu. The top right winger in the blue 4-3-3 will be Politano, awarded by Spalletti the title of first penalty taker after Zielinski’s European mistakes, the opposite is Kvaratskhelia, placed on the left. The Pole will be in the median, as will Anguissa and play Lobotka. In defense in front of Meret, the central players are Rrahmani and Kim with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui on the outside.

Pioli confirms the large French-speaking colony, a real lethal weapon last year, with Maignan in goal, Hernandez and Calabria on the lanes with Tomori and Kalulu in the middle: «A correct defensive phase can give us many advantages. Napoli knows how to dribble well ». In the median Bennacer and Tonali will manage the handlebars with Saelemaekers who could also retreat for the experimental 4-3-2-1. Forward De Ketelaere with Messias and Giroud. “They are the champions of Italy, they have a few more advantages,” says Spalletti, shifting his attention to the opponents who have not beaten Napoli in the championship for eight years at San Siro. “We must be careful not to lose balls,” continues the coach from Campania. «The game is all to be developed for the tactical aspect. The charge of the fans will support us », Pioli replies.

The challenge will be for the title, without excluding the competitors and Madama Juventus, who in the afternoon will challenge Monza in Brianza in a truth-race. «The fight at the top is much more balanced than last year, there are more candidates. Spalletti is a colleague I respect. He has a proactive, not offensive imprint », Pioli’s gloss. The gloves are knotted. At stake is the pole position. –