The one just obtained in Milan is much more than a simple victory. It seems like a declaration of intent to the championship, to reiterate an increasingly clear concept as the weeks go by: Napoli are a credible candidate for the Scudetto. However Marco Domenichini, who led the team on the bench in place of the suspended Spalletti, preferred to keep a low profile. “There are certainly stronger formations, we try to give our best and slowly see what we can do. We are doing well, but we are a young group that has changed a lot. We have shown character and will to win, we are very happy. Luciano was happy but he reprimanded a player who did not move as he had asked him in some situations “, said the second-in-command coach, interviewed at the end of the match by Dazn. The start, however, was a bit complex: “It was a difficult match against an excellent opponent, we missed the first twenty minutes in which we couldn’t get the ball to spin. When we started doing it, the situation improved”.

NEW LEADERS — The perplexities of the beginning of the season were linked to the many changes experienced in the summer, not only on a technical level but also on that of personality. “Anguissa undoubtedly knows how to convey something to the team from this point of view, so we have recovered the character depth that we have lost”, revealed Domenichini. Without Osimhen, the Nigerian’s tasks are divided between Raspadori and Simeone: “Giacomo is a dribbler, good at sorting the balls that arrive. Giovanni is more for attacking depth and pressing. Spalletti chose Raspadori to have something more on the level of the game, but they are important players who know how to be decisive even during the match. Zerbin? He knows how to play at the full range and we wanted someone who knew how to cover more in that phase of the game, without taking anything away from the others. ” See also Palazzo Donn'Anna, the restoration of the facades is underway with the bonus: works for 6 million

JOY CHOLITO — To decide the match was Giovanni Simeone’s header, once again incisive taking over from the race in progress. “Mario Rui has seen my movement, this team has a lot of quality and you are always rewarded on the pitch. I dedicate the goal to my wife’s father, who is not well. try to give it my all, and I am thrilled to find this spirit also in my teammates “, he explained at the final whistle. Spalletti preferred Raspadori from the first minute, but there is no rivalry. On the contrary: “Giacomo is a very good boy, with whom he has created a special relationship. We have different characteristics, the coach decides who plays and we must be available. Scudetto? We live every day with the desire to improve and grow, we are a young group and we only think about this “. The other scorer of the evening, among the blues, was Matteo Politano who gave him the lead from the spot. Not one of the best accomplishments, as the player himself admitted: “I wanted to shoot central, I felt bad, but sometimes in football you score even like that. I’m happy, we were good at taking advantage of the opportunities. We wanted to close in the way. this cycle of important matches is better. I have a small problem with my ankle, to be evaluated in the next few days. There is great enthusiasm, in the summer there was a lot of talk about Napoli and the players we lost, but we never gave up an inch in the daily work. As we did well last year, we can also get great satisfaction this season “. See also Adli and Origi at Milan are false reservations. Asllani already enchants, Miretti on the rise

