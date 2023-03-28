Il Milan is busy this season finale, with the league and Champions League still to play. Yet the club is working to ensure that the Rossoneri squad is increasingly competitive. In this sense Maldini e Massara they aim to strengthen the team also in the second lines.

🔴⚫ Ballo-Touré leaves Milan, Valeri della Cremonese is aiming

The goal is to give Pegs a new left winger who can make him catch his breath Theo Hernandezgiven that Ballo-Toure did not provide the necessary guarantees. The Rossoneri management would like to focus on an Italian profile, with Emmanuel Valeri first name on the list. The full-back born in 1994 is one of the most pleasant revelations in Serie A, where all his potential appears every time he takes the field with the shirt of Cremona. Left-handed capable of playing at full range, Valeri could be the perfect backup for a profile like Theoas well as allowing the coach to vary in his own defensive schemes.

⚫🔵 Retegui furthest from Inter: all clubs concerned

In the last few days there has been a lot of talk about Inter and a new striker for the Nerazzurri club, strongly interested in Aubameyang for next season. This hypothesis, however, has only accompanied the rumor reteguiwith the new protégé of Mancini’s Italy starting to appear in many notebooks, even those not belonging to the peninsula.

In addition to Milan and to a warm one Lazioin fact, for retegui also takes the field Premier League. Among the most popular English clubs are the West Ham Of Scam, intending to compose an Italian tandem up front. Furthermore, the Nerazzurri will mainly be given a hard time by theAtletico MadridWith the’Concord Francoforte who monitors the situation from a distance.

🔵 Lazio on Zielinski, Naples falls on Koopmeiners

Even the Napoli works in view of the next season, with some situations in particular to resolve. One of these is related to the future of Piotr Zielinski: the Pole’s contract with Napoli expires in 2024, which means that if he fails to sell him in the summer, the blue club would risk losing him the following year to parameter zero. For now, the renewal of the contract is quite far away, but above all there is already an Italian club on the trail of the Pole: la Lazio. This is an explicit request from Maurizio Sarriwho would thus find him after having already trained him at Empoli and Napoli.

The ds of the Neapolitans, Cristiano Giuntoli, however, has already identified possible replacements. It’s in the viewfinder Samardzic dell’Udinesebut the first name on the Napoli list is that of Teun Koopmeiners. The midfielder of Atalanta he was already liked when he played at AZ Alkmaar, but now his price has definitely risen: the Goddess to sell him at least asks 30 million euros.