The MRI confirmed the muscle injury for the AC Milan midfielder, who will be evaluated again in a week

There weren’t many doubts, but now it’s official: no derby for Ismael Bennacer, with Pioli who will be forced to think of alternatives (Pobega, Krunic or Vranckx) if he confirms the 4-3-2-1 formation for the midfielder who will join Tonali in the extremely delicate challenge against Inter on Sunday evening, which sees the Rossoneri returning from three defeats (0-3 with the Nerazzurri in the Super Cup, 0-4 in Rome with Lazio and 2-5 at home with Sassuolo).

The AC Milan press release confirmed the Algerian’s stop: “The magnetic resonance imaging of Bennacer’s left leg hamstring showed a minor muscle injury. The midfielder will be checked again next week”.

February 2, 2023 (change February 2, 2023 | 7:05 pm)

