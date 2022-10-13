Home Sports Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures. Summit with agents on Tuesday
Sports

Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures. Summit with agents on Tuesday

by admin
Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures. Summit with agents on Tuesday

The idea of ​​the Rossoneri club: salary more than tripled and 10 million to close the case with the Portuguese of Sporting

Alessandra Gozzini and Carlo Laudisa

Leao, AC Milan, the Rossoneri managers, and then again Lille, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea and other potential competitors, the Portuguese national team, Rafa’s agents, Mendes and the French lawyer involved in the affair: the actors in scene, in the film of the renewal of the contract, are many and each plays his part. For Milan there will be a happy ending: “The idea is to do it before the stop for the World Cup,” said Paolo Maldini, club manager two nights ago.

See also  A fatal sprint, the Gesteco will play everything against Bergamo in race-5

You may also like

3-3 draw with Inter Milan and Barcelona are...

A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well...

Juventus, Di Maria is already at J-Medical for...

War in Ukraine, unambiguous peace. Bentivogli: “But no...

Inter, Gosens do you remember Eriksen? A goal...

“League of Legends” S12 Official Announcement: Some players...

Djuricic: “Sampdoria, we will save ourselves with Stankovic”

Albertini: “Milan, you need a striker. Serie A...

Zion retires with 11 points, Adebayo 25+5, the...

Apu, Boniciolli in attack shows off the Princeton...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy