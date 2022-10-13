Leao, AC Milan, the Rossoneri managers, and then again Lille, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea and other potential competitors, the Portuguese national team, Rafa’s agents, Mendes and the French lawyer involved in the affair: the actors in scene, in the film of the renewal of the contract, are many and each plays his part. For Milan there will be a happy ending: “The idea is to do it before the stop for the World Cup,” said Paolo Maldini, club manager two nights ago.