The idea of the Rossoneri club: salary more than tripled and 10 million to close the case with the Portuguese of Sporting
Leao, AC Milan, the Rossoneri managers, and then again Lille, Sporting Lisbon, Chelsea and other potential competitors, the Portuguese national team, Rafa’s agents, Mendes and the French lawyer involved in the affair: the actors in scene, in the film of the renewal of the contract, are many and each plays his part. For Milan there will be a happy ending: “The idea is to do it before the stop for the World Cup,” said Paolo Maldini, club manager two nights ago.