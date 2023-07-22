Milan, Okafor has arrived in the city: visits on Saturday. Continuous contacts for Chukwueze

The Rossoneri have closed for Noah Okafor: made for the Swiss forward from Salzburg, who landed in the city on Friday evening and will undergo medical tests on Saturday. Operation defined with a figure that is between 13 and 15 million, including bonuses. Meanwhile contacts with Villarreal continue for Chukwueze: there is the will to close as soon as possible and the insertion of a counterpart is being considered

Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic and more. The Milan continue to move on the market and Stefano Pioli will have a new striker at his disposal. Negotiation defined for Noah Okaforplayer born in 2000 under the Salzburg. The Swiss he landed in Milan on Friday evening around 21:30, while the medical visits are scheduled for Saturday. Okafor scored 10 goals for the last season Salzburg between the Swiss championship and the Champions League.

The figures of the deal and who Okafor is

Milan was evidently in Okafor’s destiny, who own against the Rossoneri He WAS GONE in rete in the match of the first day of the group stage of the last one Champions League (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE GOAL). Deal closed for one figure that is between 13 and 15 million euros, including bonuses. Born as an attacking winger, after joining Salzburg from Basel in January 2020 has changed rangeacting predominantly from first tip and starting to score more consistently. Nigerian father and Swiss mother, Okafor speaks four languages ​​fluently: English, German, French and Italian.

Transfer market

The Swiss players of Milan: Okafor will be the 12th

The AC Milan club has signed Okafor, a striker born in Switzerland in 2000 to a Nigerian father. He will be the 12th Swiss player to wear the Milan shirt, but if we consider only those from the post-war period onwards, the number is reduced to 5: before him the last one was Ricardo Rodriguez, who arrived in the summer of 2017 from Wolfsburg. Little curiosity: among the Swiss who have worn the AC Milan shirt there is also one of the founders of AC Milan MILAN: MADE FOR OKAFOR – CALCIOMERCATO, THE NEWS

NOAH OKAFOR: THE NEXT SWISS FOR MILAN

Noah Okafor will be the next Swiss to wear the AC Milan shirt. The striker born in 2000 arrives from Salzburg and will be the fifth Swiss to play for the Rossoneri since the Second World War Here are all the Swiss who have worn the AC Milan shirt

JOHN VOGEL

At Milan: 2005-06 With the Rossoneri: 22 appearances, no goals Position: midfielder Having arrived from Psv Eindhoven in the summer of 2005, the Swiss playmaker was to be Pirlo’s assistant in Ancelotti’s team. For Vogel there are 22 total appearances between the league and cups with only one assist on the scoresheet. He will be sold to Betis Seville the following summer

PHILIPPE TRAILS

At Milan: 2008-09 With the Rossoneri: 20 appearances, no goals Position: central defender It was the 2008-09 season when Philippe Senderos arrived at Milan on loan from Arsenal. The performance of the Swiss center back, however, is not up to his past with the Gunners: for him only 20 appearances between the league and cups. Back to London in the summer of 2009

Contacts continue for Chukwueze

But Okafor won’t be Milan’s last market hit. The Rossoneri continue to insist on Samuel Chukwuezestriker of Villarreal long since finished in the crosshairs of the management. We continue to work to seek agreement – currently missing – with the Spanish club, who would like 25 million for the transfer fee: there is the will to close the negotiation at a figure lower than 20 million. Milan would like to define as soon as possible e he is thinking of entering a player as a counterpart. Per Moses, however, there is no rush and Valencia’s demand is still high. Subsequently, it will be necessary to perfect the exits of the redundancies and buy an Italian left-back: there is also Calafiori in lista.

THE PROFILE

Haaland’s heir, Italy in destiny: who is Okafor

Only the details are missing for the Swiss striker’s arrival at Milan, awaited by medical visits and signing. Born in 2000, Noah grew up in Basel and inherited Haaland’s legacy in Salzburg. Born to a Nigerian father, he can speak four languages ​​(including Italian) and had our country in his destiny: his assist to Widmer which complicated the Azzurri’s qualification for the World Cup, his the goal scored against the Devil in the last Champions League. Let’s get to know him better CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

OKAFOR ARRIVES AT AC MILAN

The deal between Salzburg and the Rossoneri is closing for Noah Okafor, the 23-year-old Swiss striker destined for Milan. Only the last details are missing for the player’s transfer, expected in the next few hours from medical visits and official signing with the new club who will pay an amount between 13 and 15 million euros (bonuses included). It will be the beginning of his adventure in Italy, he who already had our country in his destiny…

POLYGLOTTE

Born in 2000 in Binningen to a Nigerian father and a Swiss mother, Okafor speaks four languages: English, German, French and also Italian. Okafor’s family is a family of footballers: this is demonstrated by the brothers Elijah (19-year-old full-back currently free) and Isaiah, an 18-year-old midfielder playing in the Bayer Leverkusen youth team

NURSERY BASEL

A team accustomed to enhancing and monetizing talents. Some examples? Among the best disposals from the nursery are Sommer and Xhaka, Shaqiri and Embolo. But also other jewels bought and sold for their weight in gold such as Salah, Amdouni and Akanji. Eleven seasons for Noah in Basel between the youth academy and first team, where he scores his first goals in Switzerland and in Europe

