Milan, Okafor signed until June 2028 – Football

Noah Arinzechukwu Okafor is a Milan player. The former Red Bull Salzburg striker, born in 2000, has signed a contract with the Rossoneri club until 20 June 2028.
The Swiss, who grew up in Basel’s youth academy, won a Swiss Cup with the Swiss first team. In the subsequent Austrian experience with Salzburg he won 4 championships and 3 national cups.
Okafor, 14 appearances and 2 goals with the Swiss national team, will wear the number 17 shirt at Milan.

