Milan, Okafor: ‘Strong team, a great season awaits me’

First words in AC Milan for Noah Okafor, presented to the press today: “I chose Milan for its history. I want to achieve the objectives that the club has set for itself”

At Milanello it’s the day of Noah Okafor, Swiss striker, presented in the early afternoon at a press conference to journalists and Milan fans. We start from the first days lived in the Rossoneri world: “I really enjoyed the first meeting with the team. I had a metatarsal injury – as you know – recovered and had my first training with the team. I spoke to Pioli about my position on the pitch: in a trident, for example, but we’ll see… The feeling was beautiful“. If there is a player who has impressed him? “Everyone, but especially Giroud. We talked a lot, together with Rafa. I found in them great qualities. We will be a full team. I can not wait to start”.

“Leao? We talk a lot…”

Tomorrow Milan will be engaged in the Berlusconi Trophy against Monza. “It will be a very important match, the coach will decide whether I play or not. I think Milan are a strong team both in training and in the game. I will train day by day, a great season awaits me“. And on friendship with Leao: “We were in contact last year. When I see him play, with a smile … We talk a lot. It’s important for my training.”

“Chosen Milan for its history”

Okafor also explains why he chose Milan: “I considered this club because of its history, which impressed me a lot. I decided to focus on Milan, we had contact with Pioli and the others. The coach liked me and this is a very important thing.” Finally: “I’m a player who wants to win, of course I don’t like losing. I love the philosophy of the club and its history. I think I’ll have to work every day to achieve my goals.” Our thoughts then turn to the fans: “I thank them, I’m very happy to be here. We will celebrate our first goal together.”

