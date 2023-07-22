Milan, Okafor’s medical checks underway: contract details VIDEO | First page

Noah Okafor it’s the surprise hit from Milan who have completely redone their look in attack. The Swiss international strongly wanted the Rossoneri club after Stefano Pioli reported his name at the end of the Champions League match played in October.

8.30 VISIT – Okafor has arrived at the La Madonnina clinic to undergo the medical visits.

8.00 DETAILS OF THE CONTRACT – Five years of contract are ready for Okafor with Milan. The agreement was found on the basis of 2 million euros net per season plus bonuses. 14 million euros went to Salzburg: the work of the boy’s agents and the Rossoneri market team led to a discount of around 10 million euros.

