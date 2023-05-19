Milan on foot in 1 day, itineraries in the historic centre

It can be turned Milan on foot in 1 day, just have a map it’s a itinerary that crosses the historic centre: here you will find our recommendations for a tour very varied and fun. Without pretending to see everything. For years and years Milan has been synonymous with traffic, fog and smog, but recently the trend has changed: so what where to go and what to see in Milan in one day? We explain it here, after doing it and plotting the route. The bicycles speeding through the city have increased considerably, you see many pedestrians and people who prefer to move on foot leaving the car at home and snubbing the metro are decidedly more numerous than in the past. Not only that: also at the level of turismo Milan has become one of the most visited cities in Italy to the point that in some circumstances it even surpassed Rome. Having said all that, here’s an idea for one stroll on foot or a faster route by bike for visit Milan in one day, enjoying the old and new beauties of the city, as well as its proverbial social life among small bars and clubs.

1 day itinerary in Milan: what to see on foot with a map to get to know the city

As with our 20km London in a day tour, this route is designed for those who want to see and discover some classics of Milan, but with the addition of some lesser known pearls to the passing tourist and that even the Milanese often go to visit or live several times. Home places for many, must-see places for all.

Here is the itinerary map.

DEPARTURE: Cairoli (red metro)

COME BACK IN: Cairoli

SUGGESTION: walking around Milan is fun and also allows you to earn (very Milanese thing): some of the best apps for walking convert steps into virtual currency, which can then be used to make purchases at discounted prices in partner shops.

1. From the Castello Sforzesco to the Cenacolo Vinciano

A classic, an unmissable and above all a marvel that never tires: the Sforza Castle is not just a symbol of Milano, but represents an evocative scenario of centuries of Milanese history. If you are not in a hurry, an internal visit is definitely recommended courtyards which are spectacular and for the museo which preserves the Pietà Rondanini by Michelangelo (just remember never to sit down as this is a walking route, you need to keep your legs active!).

Leaving the Castello Sforzesco we head towards one of the world wonders of Milan loved all over the world: the Cenacolo Vinciano visitable thanks to skip the line tickets which I heartily recommend since they include a guided tour and allow you to avoid months and months of waiting. The visit lasts a total of 45 minutes, but you can only spend 15 minutes inside admiring the much-discussed fresco of Leonardo da Vinci. Leaving the refectory where the Last Supper is located, an obligatory step is the Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie with Bramante’s tribune.

We have just left but there are so many things to visit that the hours fly by lightly: there are numerous in the area cafes, bars and restaurants in case you already want a coffee.

2. From the Cenacolo Vinciano to the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio

Leaving the Church of Santa Maria delle Grazie, continue walking through the central streets of Milan (we are already in the Ecopass area and here the cars can only access after paying a ticket or if they are residents) and continue towards another icon of Milan: the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio.

In the meantime, however, for fans I notify the presence of Museum of Science and Technology where you can admire (among many things) the Enrico Toti submarine.

We arrive at the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio and what can I say? If you have heard so much about it, there is a reason: beautiful, this church is a rare testimony of the Lombard Romanesque as well as the second most important church in Milan.

The area is also known for theCatholic University present here and so don’t be surprised if you see a coming and going of students, but on the contrary take advantage of it, because here too you can find numerous bars and restaurants where you can eat.

3. From the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio to the Naviglio Pavese

Let’s continue the walk in the direction of Navigli, how can we skip them?

From the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio go towards the columns of San Lorenzo for a stopover in this particular area of ​​Milan.

For students a summer must, for tourists a great opportunity to take pictures of the monuments around and then continue on Corso di Porta Ticinesefull of shops and small shops, some very particular.

It is found at the end of the course Piazza XXIV Maggio with its ramparts and the dock where to take a break lying on the ground to soak up the sun (if there is one) or people watching on the edge of the canal.

Continuing we arrive at the canals: The Grand Voyage and then Naviglio Pavese… To be covered both on foot, but if you start to feel tired I recommend the Naviglio Pavese with a stop at vicolo dei Lavandai.

4. From Naviglio Pavese to the Ossuary of the Church of San Bernardino

Let’s start once again!

This time we head towards the most famous center of Milan or towards the Cathedral, so beautiful that no matter how many times you have had the opportunity to see it, every time it will be exciting. And then I walk around in Piazza Duomo, Royal Palace and if you still have time the Museum of the Twentieth Century which is located right in the Royal Palace…

But since time is short and there are still things to see: proceed towards Piazza San Stefano for a special visit: the Ossuary of the Church of San Bernardino.

5. From the Church of San Bernardino in Brera

Walk the streets of Milan on foot it is actually much more beautiful than one might think, sometimes it is important to look up to observe the buildings in the center which are mostly historic and in the meantime continue walking (now tired) towards one of the most characteristic and most loved areas: Brera.

Stop while at the Teatro alla Scalaa masterpiece of Milanese neoclassicism and then, once in Brera, stroll through the streets of the neighborhood: via Fiori Chiari, via Fiori Scuri…

Here everything tastes like art and fashion.

Here is the Pinacoteca di Brera, definitely not to be missed, like some well-known fashion ateliers that characterize these streets.

6. From Brera to Parco Sempione (or Porta Nuova)

We are now at the end of the tour and decidedly close to the starting point, but I recommend a slight detour to Parco Sempione to finish the itinerary on foot.

This one of the most beautiful parks in the city and here you can literally throw yourself on a lawn and rest.

And as soon as you recover, taaccc… Aperitif.

Direction Arch of Peace and continues to turn, but with a glass in hand this time.

An alternative, always starting from Brera, is to take via Garibaldi and head towards New doorthe architecturally newest and most modern area of ​​Milan (Piazza Gae Aulenti), and the liveliest at the moment.

