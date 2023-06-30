Milan on Hjulmand, possible exchange with Lecce. Inter, Marotta places a redundancy for 8 million

Only a few hours left before the official opening of the transfer market. Many companies are grappling with purchases and sales, with the negotiations entering their most intense phase. To move in particular is the Milan which, after the sale of Tone them, needs to strengthen the midfield. The arrival of is not enough Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, Stefano Pioli asks for new signings.

🔴⚫ Exchange between Hjulmand and Pobega, Milan’s latest idea

One of the goals for the midfielder is the midfielder’s Lecce, Morten Hjulmand. The Dane born in ’99 showed off last season and now seems ready to make the leap into a big team. The people of Salento rate Hjulmand at least 20 million eurosbut Milan would like to lower the cash part of the deal by including them in the negotiation Tommaso Pobega’s tag.

It remains to understand Lecce’s response to this proposal, but in the meantime for He runs away it moved too Salernitanaasking the player in loan for next season.

🆕 READ ALSO: Milan, the third wheel appears between Kamada and Chukwueze

🔵⚫ Transfer for Colidio, 8 million to Inter

Also l’Inter is planning next season, with Marotta e Help engaged not only in purchases but also in sales. Some young players are also on the list of departing names, who would guarantee an income in the club’s coffers. Facundo Colidio could be among the names sacrificed to facilitate the purchase operations of the nerazzurri.

As reported by the Mexican portal Amil Tolucawould have shown interest in Facundo Colidiowho last season played on loan at Tigre. The offer presented to Inter is from 8 million eurosa proposal that the nerazzurri are evaluating with particular interest.

🔵 / ⚪⚫ Napoli and Juventus, a potential signing vanishes: Pau Torres at Aston Villa

Nothing to do, however for Napoli e Juventus who were looking for a reinforcement in defense. The Neapolitans have to replace Kimin the process of moving to the Bavaria Monaco; the bianconeri need to reinforce a department that showed too many unknowns last season.

However, the name of must be crossed out of the list of their respective managers Pau Torrescentral of the Villarreal. The Spaniard is in fact one step away from landing in the Premier League, all’Aston Villa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

