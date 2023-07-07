Milan on Pulisic and Morata. Inter trembles for Onana

Pending the pre-season retreats of the Serie A teams, the transfer market reigns supreme. The two Milanese are particularly active despite budget constraints. Inter put an end to the telenovela David Frattesi formalizing the purchase of the Sassuolo midfielder. “It all started a year and a half ago, when I played against Inter and I was really impressed by the stadium and the fans… That’s why I didn’t think about it for a second when this opportunity presented itself”, the first words of Frattesi. Negotiations remain open with Chelsea to return to the Nerazzurri Romelu Lukakudo not Blues they want the sale outright and not a new loan. Meanwhile, second Sky Sport UKManchester United reportedly made an offer for André Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper could be sold to the Red Devils for 47 million euros in the fixed part plus 6 in bonuses. The sale of Onana would lead to the renewal of Samir Handanovic’s contract, while the new goalkeeper could be the Ukrainian Anatoliy Volodymyrovyč Trubinprotagonist of an excellent European under 21.

Milan are Pulisic and Morata

AC Milan are also very active, making Luka Romero official. “I’m here to learn a lot from the high-level players present”, were the first words of the Argentine midfielder-striker, released after his experience at Lazio. The Rossoneri are now tightening the times for Tijjani Reinders of Az Alkmaar. Operation worth 16 million plus 2 in bonuses for the definitive transfer of the Dutchman. Negotiation from 22 million for Christian Pulisic of Chelsea. West Ham have been offered an exchange of forwards Divock Origi e Gianluca Scamaccabut the Hammers they declined the offer. So Milan turned to Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid. Antonio D’Ottavio (youth sector scouting manager) has been appointed as the new sporting director.

Rome: rejected the assault for Dybala but still fades Xhaka

Roma repelled the onslaught of the English (Chelsea and Newcastle) for Paulo Dybala. The “JoyaArgentina, however, can free itself up for foreign countries with the payment of a clause of only 12 million. Mourinho insists on having Scamacca up front but West Ham won’t grant the loan. Meanwhile, it fades again Granit Xhaka, who moved from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen for 23 million. The new goal of dg Tiago Pinto is the Portuguese Renato Sanches, out of PSG. No requests have arrived for the Brazilian Roger Ibañezwhich remains on the market. For Eldor Shomurodov there is the request of Galatasaray, while for Ola Solbakken there is interest from Hoffenheim and Freiburg. The sale of Spanish vanishes Gonzalo Villar at Paok Thessaloniki.

Milinkovic Savic to Juve in a year

Juve must sell before acting on the transfer market. Open negotiation with Newcastle who do not hide their interest in Frederick Church. The Swiss should also end up in England, but at West Ham Denis Zakaria. The first objective of the new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is the Spanish attacking midfielder Rodri Sanchez (Betis Sevilla). AND Sergej Milinkovic-Savic? Juve, however, seems willing to wait a year and take the “Sergeant” on a free transfer. But the negotiation with Lazio remains open and they are also on the table Luca Pellegrini e Nicholas Rovella. Meanwhile Paul Pogba he reiterates his wish to stay in Turin and refuses the Arab sirens.

Lazio, Sarri asks for Carmona and Rafa Silva

Lazio has renewed the contract of Luis Albertowhile for the role of bottom left winger there is a discussion with Sevilla for Jose Angel Carmona. The Andalusians are asking for 5 million for the 21-year-old who is back on loan from Elche. The alternative for the biancocelesti is Hungarian Milos Kerkez of Az Alkmaar. Santos is ready to give up Marcos Leonardo, but the proposal of 12 million euros made by Lotito does not satisfy the Brazilians. Sarri really likes Portuguese Rafa Silva of Benfica, which however would be on the point of accepting the offer of the Saudis of Al Saad. Arabic offerings also for Cyrus Immobilewhich is considered non-transferable.

Bayern leaves Osimhen: “A figure beyond any logic”

From Germany bounce the words of Uli Hoeness, former president of Bayern Monaco, who spoke of Victor Osimhen: “The collection expectations that your club has (De Laurentiis is asking for 180 million ed.) are beyond any logic. Bayern don’t do operations of the kind”. New manager Rudi Garcia asked Maxime Lopezthe French midfielder of Sassuolo.

Kolasinac and Bakker for Atalanta

Atalanta have received an offer from Manchester United for Rasmus Hojlundbut the Bergamo-based club still wants to keep the Danish striker born in 2003. Instead, “a left-handed man for the defence” arrives, i.e. Sead Kolasinac. “Gasperini told me that the style of play is similar to that of Marseille and that he is happy with my arrival,” said the 30-year-old Bosnian international taken from the free transfer market after his contract with Olympique Marseille expired. The outright purchase of the Dutchman from Bayer 04 Leverkusen has also been announced Mitchell Baker.

