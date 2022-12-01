Home Sports Milan on social media – Maignan towards the return but called ‘patience’ (PHOTO)
Milan on social media – Maignan towards the return but called 'patience' (PHOTO)

Milan on social media – Maignan towards the return but called ‘patience’ (PHOTO)

Mike Maignan is ever closer to returning: the AC Milan goalkeeper is training to be available to Pioli in top form

Mike Maignan is getting closer and closer to the return. The goalkeeper of Milan he has been out for several months due to a calf problem which also forced him to miss the World Cup currently underway in Qatar. After a great start to the season, only a muscle injury could knock out the strong French goalkeeper who, however, is on his way back.

Maignan, in fact, on his Instagram profile he has published photos that portray him during one of his very hard workouts. The ex Lille is working hard to return to the disposal of Pegs and be found in top form upon returning to Milanello. On his profile called ‘patience’. Difficult, given that the Milan fans can’t wait to see their number 16 defending the Rossoneri goal again. Milan, you had it in hand! Now Inter are on his trail.

November 30, 2022 (change November 30, 2022 | 22:31)

