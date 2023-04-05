Divock Origi did not convince the Milan. The Belgian started just six games this season without ever making the expected contribution. It will therefore be put on the market in the summer. However, the departure of the former Liverpool player will turn into a capital gain given that he arrived on a free transfer and will allow Milan to sign another striker judged more functional for Pioli. However, there is not only Origi outgoing. Offers have arrived from Germany for Rebic, another player now judged out of the project. So let’s see the possible operations of the Rossoneri.

Origin away from Milan: 90%

Divock Origi is ready to pack. The former Liverpool player had been bought in the summer to relieve Giroud, but, in fact, he has never been seen on the pitch. Between physical problems and subdued performances, the player didn’t convince. The English press has recently relaunched Aston Villa’s interest in the player. In addition to the Villans there would also be Leeds, West Ham and Crystal Palace on his trail. If one of these presents itself with an offer in June, it would undoubtedly be scrutinized by the management.

Rebic away from Milan: 90%

Werder Bremen would be strongly interested in Before Rebic. His name would be on a list of possible replacements for Füllkrug, destined to leave the club in the next transfer market. The German team would not be the only ones thinking about the Croatian for next season. The AC Milan number 12 would also have admirers in Türkiye. In recent years, the former Eintracht has often been off the pitch due to various aches and pains and the management would have been convinced to move on. His valuation is around twenty million and Maldini hopes that an offer will arrive that comes close to the requests.

Weah al Milan: 30%

Il Milan you are interested in Timothy Weah, son of that George who wrote important pages with the Rossoneri. The striker with American citizenship plays in Lille where the Rossoneri have already signed Maignan and Leao. Timothy has never hidden his passion for the Rossoneri colors, defining Milan as “part of my family’s history”. His market value is around 20 million, but it could go down given that his contract expires in 2024.

Scamacca to Milan: 30%

Among the names for next season’s attack continues to be that of Gianluca Scamacca. The Italian is also of interest to Juve, Inter and Roma in the event of the departure of Lukaku, Vlahovic and Abraham. However, the Rossoneri are the ones who currently have the most room for manoeuvre, given that they don’t have to wait to free up a place in attack. Maldini would like to take out a loan deal with the right to buy, but a lot will also depend on qualification for the Champions League.

Kamada Al Milan: 20%

From Germany they are sure: the Milan is strongly interested in Kamada. The Japanese will not renew his contract with Eintracht and an auction is ready to unleash on him. In addition to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Roma are also interested in the attacking midfielder. AC Milan have already conducted polls with the player’s entourage, but so far no one has submitted an offer. Kamada therefore remains among the possible reinforcements for next season.

