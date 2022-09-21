The striker has worked with the national physiotherapist and is on his way

of healing: he will be in Italy next week, in the field at the beginning of October. And aim for the big matches

Divock Origi will return to Milanello next week, the next one should go from the training ground to the stadium lawn. He will not return with Empoli, at the resumption after the break, he could instead be available with Chelsea and then with Juventus. It is a provisional lineup, which Milan hopes not to have to retouch, and it is the trace that follows what has already been done by Origi in Belgium.

Cooperation — In the previous episodes the twist before Sampdoria-Milan, when Divock was in fact announced among the owners and then cut off due to injury. A problem that seemed minor (a flare-up of a muscle discomfort) was instead detected immediately afterwards more serious: tendon inflammation was added to the muscle problem. A diagnosis that led the player to Belgium, to be treated with the physiotherapist of the national team. All in collaboration with the Rossoneri medical staff: today Stefano Mazzoni, head of the Milan health area, will fly to him for a direct confrontation. Belgium and Milan work together and have the same interest: getting Divock back on track as soon as possible. This is why they joined forces: the Rossoneri staff followed Origi in his first weeks at Milan and will return to do so every day from next week. The physiotherapist of Belgium, Lieven Maesschalck, has been following the player’s muscles for years: a relationship of trust that today is also useful for Milan. He had also had relations with Maesschalck in the past: he was also entrusted with the former Rossoneri Sheva, Inzaghi, Redondo. In recent days he has also been busy with a representative of the Nerazzurri part of the city: Lukaku. It is common for professionals of a certain level to rely on other personal therapists as well. From today the club has another two weeks: period in which Origi should conclude his recovery and return to the manager’s disposal. Another key period will follow, for the whole team: in one week Milan will meet Chelsea twice and Juventus in the league. A trip to London on Wednesday 5 October, at San Siro against the bianconeri on Saturday 8, and again at home against the Blues on Tuesday 11. Commitments that Origi would not want to miss. See also Zhang Changning was praised for the true thigh of the Chinese women's volleyball team, Brazil's main loser, the coach scratched his head_Huang Zizhong

Alternative — Divock spent ten days in Belgium and is now again expected in Milan. Pioli will be doubly happy to have him back. First because “Origi is a player we really wanted” (he too reiterated after the Belgian’s last stop), second because he will allow us to have one more solution ahead. Department in which Giroud was called to overtime: and the break does not offer him the opportunity to rest but to win back the France coach, Deschamps. Finding Origi becomes essential to manage the attack resources: waiting for Rebic to be recruited as well. The times are more or less the same, but with a few more precautions: the back problem has a less predictable development. Origi’s trouble has been monitored for some time, since the light came on last May. Divock had missed the last day of the Premier League and missed the appointment with the Champions League final. Also out in the entire Rossoneri pre-season: not a friendly match. Instead, inside the first Serie A: six minutes in the final against Udinese. Minutes increased to 24 in the second against Atalanta. Then the halt before Sassuolo: awaited on the pitch, he was forced to forfeit at the last minute. Another 18 ‘in the derby before stopping again: no Sampdoria and no Napoli. With Giroud forced to play (and score) always. Now Origi wants to give him the change: in the area and between the scorers.

