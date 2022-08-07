At 10.45 a friendly final before the debut in the league: it will be used by Pioli to give minutes to those who have not played 90 minutes at the Menti. Out Messias and Tonali

Wake up early, breakfast and then play. Friendly as early risers for Milan, today on the pitch at 10.45 against Pergolettese, a Serie C team (three days ago they lost 8-0 against Inter). An opportunity to see those who played little / did not play in Vicenza at work, test won 6-1. Appointment at Milanello.

Cdk — Pioli lost Tonali and Messias, the first due to a flexor problem and the second due to a blow to the ankle. They will probably miss Udinese. Not only bad news though: De Ketelaere is already in shape. Against the Venetians he hit a post, built a couple of plays and showed great things. Positive first impact on the Milan world. After all, he did the whole retreat with Bruges and comes from a record year with 18 goals and 10 assists. If he had not been involved in the AC Milan affair he would have played the two official Belgian matches from 1 ‘. CDK wants to get noticed. The last test of the season against Pergolettese will be useful for showing off.

Who plays — The Belgian will have many minutes this morning, in addition to those who remained on the bench with Vicenza: Mirante, Tatarusanu, Ballo-Touré, Florenzi, Gabbia, Adli, Lazetic and Pobega, returned from an injury and fresh from renewal until 2027. The rest of the troop took part in the challenge, and will in all likelihood rest. These are Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo, Bennacer, Diaz, Leao and Rebic. Giroud missed the friendly due to fatigue. Kjaer and Bakayoko, on the other hand, for a simple management of forces. Possible a trip for them too. In five days there is Serie A. See also Where is Shenhua’s “illness”: tactical upgrades have not been completed, 30 + lineup disadvantages magnified_League

