(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 05 – “The negative matches have taken away our confidence and conviction as it is normal. We are not yet such a mature team, with some absences and with others not at the top of their condition. We have to start again from tonight even if it’s a defeat in the derby and it hurts morally. But tonight we found solidity and determination that can help us get back to our levels.” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said so after the knockout in the derby against Inter.



“In the last period we haven’t been compact and solid in defence. We believed that these were the right positions to face Inter – he continued -. Leao? potential. Choosing to play with two closer strikers was to create difficulties Inter’s defence. Leao has to stay active throughout the game and he’s a player we count on a lot. The criticisms? The fans have every right to criticize, our latest performances have not been up to par” (ANSA).

