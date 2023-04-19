Milan, Pioli and the contract – breaking latest news

Of Monica Scozzafava, sent to Naples

AC Milan forward Rafa Leao: «I want to win and dream big. Pioli was a father to me, he took me by the hand. The renewal? We’re talking, Milan is my home, we still need to sort things out.”

Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal that gave Milan the semifinals of the Champions League, but the winning play came from a tall, strong Portuguese with a long, powerful leg, someone who knows heavy goals: Rafa Leao, this time not he makes some mockery, yet the goal is half his, but he releases all his enthusiasm, he turns to the Maradona Milan supporters’ curve and raises his arms: he seeks warmth, he gives joy. Like that of Gerry Cardinale, the owner of the new Milan: «Thank you guys».

Comparison with the past Among the terrible boys, Leao. His is a great ride, the road is the same as always: giving the Portuguese an open field means offering him a counterattack on a silver platter, and his is almost always lethal. Switch to Giroud and it’s a game to go out with full loot, bows the French. The comparison with Gullit exalts him. «I know I can make a difference, so I give it my all, then Giroud will take care of it. Did I write a history page? Yes, I think so and I want to keep going even higher. I want to keep dreaming and win the Champions League with this team, we have to try.”

Contract renewal How long did Milan wait for him? More than halfway through the season, he indulged his sadness, shared with him the uncertainties about the renewal of the contract. Then in the end club and player joined hands, with the expert mediation of Maldini, and above all the patience of Pioli. Leao smiles: «The coach is like a father to me, I owe him the player I am now. He took my hand like a father does.’ Leao can finally feel like a top player in Milan’s history. The agreement could be closer (7 million the amount offered by the club), Rafa would be the highest paid player in the squad and the Champions treasury allows it, he doesn’t close the door, quite the contrary. «Milan is my home, we are talking about the contract that expires in a year, I want to stay but we still need to sort out some things». Meanwhile, today the contract is signed by Giroud: another year with a salary of 3.5 million See also Chinese boxer Meng Fanlong suffers first defeat in his career

The post with Theo Giroud and Leao, the old and the young, united by fate: the tandem of the Cup, they share goals and assists. Leao and Theo, the other couple. Two happy boys at the end of the match in the locker room they don’t miss the opportunity to recover for a story on Istagram, responding to Napoli fans who targeted them throughout the match. Leao mimes the gesture of silence with his index finger, Theo goes further and instead shows his lower parts with his hands. A matter of attributes, he suggests. In the Champions League, the ex Lille Rossonero only left his mark in Madrid last season and in Zagreb this year. There was no paw in Naples, perhaps only the one on Lozano’s foot in the area on which the Neapolitans claimed a penalty. «Clean penalty», confirmed Spalletti who, after complimenting Milan, added: «We made too many mistakes».