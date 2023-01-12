However, those who still wanted to see the glass half full after the draw with Roma could at least cling to the 85 minutes before the yellow and red double blow: a well-placed, safe, effective Milan, net of the final collapse. This time there is nothing to save. First, because the Devil loses one of the four seasonal goals in the first round, and then because the disaster happens in the worst way. In numerical superiority for 50 minutes, closing the match with practically all the starters. Inside Theo, inside Calabria, inside Bennacer, inside Leao, inside Giroud. All useless: the Rossoneri remained predictable, cumbersome, imprecise. A decisive step back in terms of play and attitude. Above all of the very titular players who entered the current tender. And what’s more, there’s also the mockery of the great physical expenditure for having played 120 minutes three days from Lecce and one week before the Supercoppa derby.

Lucidity

—

“We played a serious, decisive and aggressive match against a difficult team – Pioli said after the match -. Maybe we didn’t have a lot of quality, in numerical superiority we didn’t have the lucidity to take the lead. We went to the conclusion when we shouldn’t have, when we should have opened up the opponent’s defence. It’s a big disappointment and I’m really sorry.” The Rossoneri coach oscillates between official defense and underlining what clearly went wrong. “I repeat, we were very aggressive, risking only once, in the 90 minutes. We needed more lucidity, we managed to score goals on the counterattack. We missed the last pass, the most precise pass, the regret is after the expulsion because we had to manage better and instead we gave them the opportunity to pile up inside the area. Now we have to start again with great determination, it’s up to us to be able to have more impact. De Ketelaere? I let him play because he’s an important player, in a different role than his usual one, also because Giroud trained very little after the World Cup and can’t always play every three days. I think he moved well and made good plays, but we all have to do better ”.