Enthusiasm for the Italian champions in Villach. Bakayoko (knee) worked in a group, while Pobega stopped for a slight muscle strain

It will certainly not be a defeat in a friendly match – the first since 28 July 2019, 0-1 against Benfica with an own goal by Biglia – to cool (even if everyone would like it, but only from the point of view of the climate …) enthusiasm of the Rossoneri fans, who flocked to Villach, Austria again today to attend the training of the Rossoneri. To be able to catch the Italian champions on the lawns under the orders of Mr. Pioli, someone even stood up on the roofs of the cars parked beyond the fence.

When the Milan coach saw them, he saw fit to simplify his life by allowing him to enter. Tomorrow’s training will be “officially” with open doors at the Sportzentrum Landskron for an afternoon session. Admission from 5 pm.

The day also saw the team take advantage of the woods around Villach for a mountain bike trip, as evidenced by the images posted by the Rossoneri club on its social media accounts. Bakayoko (little problem in a knee) trained with his teammates. Pobega, on the other hand, remained at rest due to a muscle strain in his thigh.

July 24, 2022 (change July 24, 2022 | 17:14)

