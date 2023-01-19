The words of the Milan coach after the defeat against Inter: “It’s not our best period, especially from a mental point of view”

Stefano Pioli, after Riyadh’s defeat against Inter in the Super Cup final, can’t hide his disappointment. Here are his statements released on Canale 5: “We played a first half that wasn’t up to a match like this by making too many mistakes and then it became a complicated match afterwards. We tried to reopen it with a good start to the second half but we did too little to deserve to be able to do better. Mistakes on goals conceded? We’re not used to making these mistakes, then if you make them against opponents who punish you they become very heavy. We’re not living our best moment from a mental point of view and we have to definitely do more and do better.”

restart — “How do we start again after this week? With the only way we know which is to work better to get back to our level. This is a defeat that hurts us a lot, it’s a trophy that we didn’t manage to win but the season is where he’s waiting for us and we have to go back to playing as we know how. Did I expect this attitude without courage? No, I didn’t expect it because I know the qualities of my players.”

Theo Hernandez? — And then here is his comment on Theo hernandez, usually a positive protagonist but lately far below the sufficiency: “Right now we find it hard to react to a mistake and remain a team. We react individually and not collectively and it is weighing us down this non-continuity of results and even today we were unable to react to the difficulties. Is Theo Hernandez not at his level? I wouldn’t speak of a wrong attitude, these matches which are finals, attention, approach and attention are there and there I don’t think it’s right to point the finger at the singles but we need to find that harmony, that mental lightness that can make us go back to playing our football that we’re struggling to put into practice right now.” See also Norway-Serbia: Vlahovic-goal su assist di Kostic

the absence of maignan — “More worried about the too many goals conceded and the few scored? There are many situations that we need to develop better. Even today we conceded the second goal where we were well positioned in terms of numbers but not organised. The complex needs to improve and improve, improving the performances of the singles. I know my players, this is a heavy blow but we will have the strength to react. Is Maignan’s absence weighing on us in the exit phase? We struggled to start from behind and the opponents were very aggressive, we “He wanted more movement off the ball but I don’t think it’s a question of the individual goalkeeper. Maybe Mike has a longer kick than Tatarusanu but we could have gotten out of their pressure better with more precise movements: we can do better on this too.”

January 18, 2023 (change January 19, 2023 | 00:28)

