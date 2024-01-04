Milan, Pioli embraces Gabbia again and waits for two reinforcements. Marotta…

After last night’s important victory in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup, Milan continues to work on the transfer market. With an official statement, the Rossoneri club announced Matteo Gabbia’s return to base 6 months earlier than the dry loan decided last summer with Villarreal:

“AC Milan announces that it has early terminated the agreement for the temporary transfer of Matteo Gabbia to Villarreal CF. The player will be reunited with the first team from today; welcome back Matteo”.

However, Moncada and Furlani have no intention of stopping. We need to beef up the defensive package after the stops of Thiaw, Tomori and Kalulu and Gabbia’s return alone is not enough to fill the gaps. In this sense, as reported by calciomercato.com, negotiations for Brassier, Brest’s 1999-born centre-back, are hot. The Rossoneri are apparently deciding whether to sink the blow after having found the square on the boy’s valuation, i.e. 10-11 million euros. The alternative would be to enhance Simic, a central defender born in 2005 who is performing well in the starting matches that the coach is granting him (also excellent last night in the Italian Cup).

But the Devil’s next graft will most likely be Terracciano del Veronaa footballer capable of playing both as a right-back, left-back, centre-back and, if necessary, also as a midfielder. The classic wild card that is convenient for any coach and which could at this point also flesh out Milan’s midfield, orphan of the injured Pobega (he will have until April) and Bennacer, who has just left for the Africa Cup of Nations. In this case, yesterday’s meeting with the player’s agent D’Amico produced a general agreement until 2028. Today Moncada and Furlani will close the deal with Verona on the basis of 4.5 million euros, bonuses included. The 2003 class is very close to arriving at Milanello and could even be made available to Pioli for Sunday’s match at 12.30pm on the Empoli pitch.

Inter market, Marotta blocks two zero parameters: on details with Zielinski and Taremi

While Simone Inzaghi prepares the match for the next round of the championship against Verona, Marotta and Ausilio continue to work on the marketboth the January one (made for the arrival of Buchanan who will be in Milan tomorrow for medical visits), and the summer one where she has already left the hunt for the most interesting zero parameters.

In this sense, Marotta has already blocked Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi. For the current Napoli midfielder, born in ’94, a three-year contract worth 4.5 million euros per season is ready, bonuses included, with the option to renew for another season. The Pole will finish the season in Campania under Mazzarri and then land in Appiano Gentile, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport.

As for the attack, almost decisive steps forward have been made for the Porto center forward. Very close to Milan last summer and released from next July 1st, Inter have put a three-year deal on the table for the 92-year-old boy from 3.5 million per season, bonuses included. The sensations are positive even if in this case there will be maximum caution until the signing.

Rome, the revolution begins: the guide Lina Souloukou

Despite a second half of the season still to be experienced, At home in Rome there is an air of revolution. As reported by Republic Indeed, the Giallorossi club has decided to turn the page with the farewells at the end of the season of Tiago Pinto (certainly) and Mourinho (increasingly probable despite the coach’s desire to remain in the capital).

The current administrative CEO, Lina Souloukou, will also take care of the football side and is already testing the waters for a new DS and a new coach. For the first role the favorite is Modestocurrent manager of Monza, who has already worked with Souloukou at Olympiakos.

As for the coach, if Mourinho actually said goodbye, the dream would be Xabi Alonsocurrent coach of Bayer Leverkusen. The more concrete alternatives lead to the names of Pioli, Palladino and Vincenzo Italiano.

