Lucid analysis of Stefano Pioli at the end of the match Milan lost to the Franchi with Fiorentina. A defeat that does not allow the Rossoneri to respond to Lazio’s success: “We prepared the match as if it were very important, Fiorentina did better than us for quality and energy, we didn’t win the duels, in the second half we did better despite the penalty, we had the chance to equalize, we interpreted the second half better – he says – Thinking about the Champions League? It was not so, Fiorentina played better but not because we were thinking of Tottenham, we had to do better in possession and out of possession, there are many games but this is a stoppage we didn’t want and we weren’t able to repeat the same performance we did against Atalanta”.

“In the Champions League it will be a different Milan”

What Milan comes to London’s confrontation with Tottenham in the Champions League? “In the Champions League it will be different, it’s an inside-out match, for Wednesday this match doesn’t count, just like for them the two consecutive defeats don’t count, we’ll be ready – he explains- The London team? More or less I have it in mind now let’s see how everyone is doing, even Diaz and Bennacer who was back. But whoever is there will be ready“. On the performance of The Ketelaereeven today not particularly bright: “He did some good things but when our maneuver isn’t so proactive, then it becomes difficult for him toomoved well but tonight everyone could have done more to find solutions to overcome their pressure”. A thought for the memory of Goshawks: “For me it’s always a special race, especially today which is the date of Davide’s passing, everyone knows how handsome David was.”