Milan: Pioli, future Zlatan? We talked about it – Football

(ANSA) – CARNAGO, 03 JUNE – “I’m sorry that Zlatan was unable to be available for tomorrow”, explains the Milan coach Pioli on the eve of the match against Verona. “He tried, but he’s not in condition: we’ve talked in recent days, but what we’ve said remains between us. Then for what will be his future, he will decide and the club will decide”, explains Pioli. “Zlatan will honestly and responsibly decide his future, as a player or as a non-player.” (HANDLE).

