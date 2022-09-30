The coach on the eve of the match against Empoli: “I don’t like hearing about resource and energy management, we always have to give everything.” Rebic is fine, Origi not summoned
Always give everything. This is the line of Stefano Pioli who, on the eve of the match in Empoli, does not want to think too much about the many absences of the Rossoneri and the many commitments that await his Milan: “I don’t like hearing about managing resources and energy. We must always give everything. So we have done so far and we must continue to do so. We will play 12 games in 44 days. They are a lot of commitments but we must not change our mentality. ” And it doesn’t matter if you stop in the pits there are also Theo Hernandez and Maignan: “I have full confidence in who will replace these strong players. Who will play will be strong. The important thing is to be compact. We always play to win. We come from a defeat and we want restart immediately on the right foot. We face a formidable opponent but we want the three points. The defensive system works, on some occasions there was a lack of concentration “.
Improve yourself
It is forbidden to underestimate the opponents (“I expect an Empoli attacking high. The numbers and the games seen tell us that they try not to let people play”), also because if you look at the ranking … “It’s a good start, but not excellent . We wanted to win more. Performance and results go hand in hand. Then we certainly did better in the Champions League, but now we are focused on tomorrow and we have to start racing again. This stump will be important to be in the best possible position in January. “
Rebic yes, Origi no
As for the line-up: “Many went to the national team, I liked them a lot in the two full days. Rebic will be called up, he’s fine. Origi is better and is recovering, but he won’t be there. The others, apart from the well-known, are all available”.
September 30, 2022 (change September 30, 2022 | 14:30)
