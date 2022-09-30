Always give everything. This is the line of Stefano Pioli who, on the eve of the match in Empoli, does not want to think too much about the many absences of the Rossoneri and the many commitments that await his Milan: “I don’t like hearing about managing resources and energy. We must always give everything. So we have done so far and we must continue to do so. We will play 12 games in 44 days. They are a lot of commitments but we must not change our mentality. ” And it doesn’t matter if you stop in the pits there are also Theo Hernandez and Maignan: “I have full confidence in who will replace these strong players. Who will play will be strong. The important thing is to be compact. We always play to win. We come from a defeat and we want restart immediately on the right foot. We face a formidable opponent but we want the three points. The defensive system works, on some occasions there was a lack of concentration “.