"I think winning back is difficult for everyone, I don't think there are many teams in Europa who immediately win back the second championship. We won with a very young team, thanks to a club project and path we are proud of".

PROJECT – “We’re one of the few clubs with a sustainable project, only a few teams manage to win and be competitive in Europe. That’s a leap we haven’t been able to make yet, but this year too gives us the chance to understand great things, to improve and be a stronger club.”

NAPLES TURN – “Inevitably yes, we’ll play on Sunday in the league but that’s another thing. In the Champions League there will be two more matches. Napoli are a very strong team, they have great players, they’re having a fantastic championship but the Champions League is the Champions League. All eight remaining teams are strong, there will be difficulties for everyone but there will also be great stimuli and motivation to do well”.

NATIONAL FATIGUE – “I’m not the best person to answer you. I don’t think it’s just a question of the national team but of the football movement. Italy won the European Championship but failed to qualify for the World Cup. It can happen but for Italian football it is a too bad, I think there is potential to do better in the future”.

NAPOLI – “Honestly, when he lost important players in the summer and took on two strong players who weren’t known and appreciated in our football, it was difficult to predict that he could play this type of football. Afterwards he showed great continuity, strength and quality, he has all the characteristics of the great team, but nobody is perfect or unbeatable”.

MILAN IN EUROPA – “You absolutely feel it. It’s part of the history of this club and of the path it has always followed. We are beginning to write our history, that of Milan in the Champions League is a different path from ours. When you go to San Siro to play The Champions League is something exciting and spectacular. We are very busy but we are also attached to the championship. To make this season a positive one, we have to play in the Champions League next year.”

DRAW – “Honestly, I’d rather not meet an Italian. In the Champions League it’s better to face a foreign club. Napoli are very strong but we want to play for it.”