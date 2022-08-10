Home Sports Milan, poll for Ilic: there is a choice also for the future | First page
There is also Ivan Ilic on the Milan list to reinforce the midfielders’ battery. A profile, that of the Serbian midfielder, followed at length during the course of last season and passed with flying colors. Maldini and Massara evaluate him carefully both for this summer session but also for the future should he remain at Verona. On the former Manchester City there has been Lazio in strong pressure for some time as well as some German clubs.

THE SITUATION Lotito blocked Ilic for some time, but gave Verona a deadline: if the deal is not finalized in the next 7 days then the biancocelesti could turn to another goal. Milan are evaluating different profiles and have not gone beyond a survey with Ivan’s agents. But they like the player a lot and a concrete attempt with Verona in the next few hours cannot be ruled out.

