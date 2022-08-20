AC Milan have announced the release date of this year’s third jersey, which could debut against Bologna in Serie A. Latest news
Il Milanthrough its official websiteofficially announced the release date of the third jerseythis season. The new jersey is available for pre-order starting today and will be presented day 23 August. We from PianetaMilan.it we are able to reveal the preview of how it should be: the image at our disposal is without the tricolor on the chest, which obviously will be present.
August 19, 2022 (change August 19, 2022 | 10:49)
© breaking latest news
See also Japanese men's basketball team announces 24-man training roster Hachimura Yuta Watanabe is not selected