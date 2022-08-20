Home Sports Milan, possible debut of the third shirt against Bologna / PM News
AC Milan have announced the release date of this year’s third jersey, which could debut against Bologna in Serie A. Latest news

Il Milanthrough its official websiteofficially announced the release date of the third jerseythis season. The new jersey is available for pre-order starting today and will be presented day 23 August. We from PianetaMilan.it we are able to reveal the preview of how it should be: the image at our disposal is without the tricolor on the chest, which obviously will be present.

