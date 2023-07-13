Milan, Pulisic: ‘Here to win titles like the Champions League’. Video

The presentation of the American who has signed with the Rossoneri until 30 June 2027: “I immediately felt the wow effect, you can breathe the history of the club. I spoke to Pioli, for his part there was the desire to want me here. I chosen number 11 like Ibrahimovic, I’m happy to find Giroud and Tomori again. Leao? Incredible player”

“I’m here to win titles like the Champions League.” Christian’s word Pulisic, new AC Milan player. Immediately clear ideas for the American forward who has signed a contract until 30 June 2027 with the Rossoneri: “I immediately felt the wow effectyou can breathe the history of the club – explained Pulisic at the press conference – It’s special here, I’m honoured”. A “wow effect” generated by the affection of the fans, but also by the courtship of Stefano Pioli before his arrival in Milan: “I spoke to the coach and he and the club wanted me here – he admits – I can only be happy. When you get the interest of a team like Milan, you can’t help but want to go. I felt wanted, desired and immediately in tune with this club.”

“The 11 like Ibra. Leao is incredible”

Pulisic will wear the number 11 shirt, vacated by Ibrahimovic after his retirement: “I chose 11 like him – he says – I don’t want to replace him, this is not my goal. There are many legends of the club, such as Zlatan and Kakà”. At Milan, the American will find again Giroud, Loftus-Cheek and Tomori, former team-mates at Chelsea: “I spoke to them, we have a wonderful relationship and they are happy to see me here.” Shared joy with the idea of ​​playing offense together with Lion: “He’s an incredible player, I can’t wait to get to know the team better to understand my best position. I feel comfortable both as a right winger and as an attacking midfielder, but I’m also used to playing on the left. I will want to be creative“.

“Derby? I want to win it by scoring a goal”

In Pulisic’s calendar there is already a day circled in red: the September 16th. On that day, 48 hours before his birthday, the derby between Inter e Milan. A challenge that the American can’t wait to play: “The best gift would be win it and score a goal. It would make a great birthday present.”

THE PROFILE

From Harry Potter to records: in the world of Pulisic

He broke precociousness records with the American national team, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund, the club that launched him after accidentally discovering him in Turkey. The winger and attacking midfielder who arrived at Milan has already played and won a lot despite still having 25 years to go. Off the pitch, the passion for Harry Potter, boating holidays and other American sports PULISIC, THE FIRST DAY AT AC MILAN

MILAN, HERE’S PULISIC

Pulisic-Milan, here we are.. The American has landed in Milan to undergo medical examinations and sign with his new club. 20 million plus bonuses to Chelsea, for the player born in 1998, who will face his third European championship after the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and the Premier League with Chelsea. We retraced his career, his numbers and tracked down his interests beyond out of football:

DISCOVERED BY ACCIDENT

Born in September 1998 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, into a footballing family with Croatian origins on his father’s side, he was discovered very early by Borussia Dortmund In 2014, in an Under 17 tournament with the US national team in Turkey, he captured the attention of some observers from the yellow and black club, initially present there to view Haji Wright, striker today at Antalyaspor (in the photo). In the end they decide to immediately buy Pulisic, just sixteen years old

CHILD PRODIGY

Start now to break all possible earliness records. In the 2015/2016 season, coach Thomas Tuchel tests him in a few friendlies during the league’s winter break. Not yet eighteen, in three games he shows off with two goals and an assist

