Rafael Leao, AC Milan star, posted a photo on his Instagram profile today. Here is the photo of the Portuguese exterior

Il Milan he has, in these seasons, developed many good talents, making them excellent players. One of them is undoubtedly Raphael Leo, who arrived at the Rossoneri as a good prospect and has now become one of the most important talents in all of Europe. Portuguese would seem focused on Milan.

Milan, Leao’s message on social media

Raphael Leostar of Milanposted a photo on his profile today Instagram. Portuguese is back to Milanello December 26th and today he’s back from his third recovery training.

“Again at home”. Lion he posted a picture during training with his usual smile. This could be a positive message for the Rossoneri fans, despite the news about the renewal and possible foreign interests in the Portuguese. At the moment, Lionseems concentrated in the challenge with the Milanlooking for the Napoli leaders. Strong pressure from City for Leao: the situation >>>

