Milan Real Madrid on TV and streaming: where to watch the friendly

First friendly luxury for the new Milan by Stefano Pioli which in the night between Sunday 23 July and Monday 24 July challenges the Real Madrid of the great ex Carlo Ancelotti. At 4 in the morning, in fact, the match valid for the Soccer Champions Tour is being played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena (sold out for the occasion): the Rossoneri are looking for the first indications for next season in a prestigious test against Blancos.

Where to see Milan-Real Madrid on TV and streaming

The friendly match between Milan and Real Madrid is played Monday 24 July, kick-off at 4 Italian timeand will be broadcast live on Sky Sport Summer (canale 201). It will also be possible to stream the match on Now and on the Sky Go app.

The probable formations of Milan-Real Madrid

There won’t be many big names in the Rossoneri from the first minute, who have recently joined Pioli’s group, but against Real it will still be an opportunity to see some new faces, starting from the posts where there will be Counter. In front of him, in a 4-3-3 who has Pioli in mind, space for Calabria, Gabbia (owner despite being very close to the transfer to Villarreal), Tomori and Florenzi on the left. Another new signing will act in midfield, Loftus-Cheek; with him in the median space for Krunic and Pobega. Offensive trident that will consist of Messiah, Columbus and Pulisic, the most eagerly awaited among the Rossoneri. In Real Madrid space from the first minute in Bellingham, a great purchase of the Spaniards in this summer transfer market session.

MILAN (4-3-3) the probable formation: Counter; Calabria, Gabbia, Tomori, Florenzi; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Pobega; Messias, Colombo, Pulisic. Coach: Pioli.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3) the probable formation: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Camavinga; Valverde, Bellingham, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Joselu, Vinicius. Coach: Ancelotti.

