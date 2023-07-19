Milan, Rebic and Origi not called up for the US tour. Market news

Official Reijnders at Milan: contract until 2028. Lecce strengthens the defense with Zinedin Smajlovic, a Swede born in 2003 who comes from Taby FK. Augello remains in Serie A, from Sampdoria to Cagliari. Frog at Empoli. Gollini returns to Naples: loan with option to buy set at 7 million. Valentin Carboni at Monza, Jankto at Cagliari, Cragno at Sassuolo. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS – IL TABLE

TIJJANI REIJNDERS al MILAN (dall’AZ Alkmaar)

The Rossoneri have formalized the permanent signing (for 19 million plus 4 bonuses) of the Dutch midfielder from AZ Alkmaar. Reijnders has signed an agreement with Milan until June 30, 2028.

ZINEDIN SMAJLOVIC al LECCE (dal Taby FK)

The yellow and red club choose a young reinforcement in defense. The Swedish class of 2003 was bought outright and signed a three-year contract with an option for the other two

TOMMASO AUGELLO to Cagliari (from Sampdoria)

The newly promoted club has formalized the arrival of Tommaso Augello, left winger last year at Sampdoria. He is moving on a permanent basis, he has signed a contract until June 30, 2025.

