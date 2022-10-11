Home Sports Milan, referee errors against the English (but the most sensational with Atletico)
Sports

Milan, referee errors against the English (but the most sensational with Atletico)

by admin
Milan, referee errors against the English (but the most sensational with Atletico)

Let’s start with the most recent episode, which fortunately – so to speak – occurred in a group stage match. At 18 ‘Mount enters the area and moves a few meters from Tatarusanu, Tomori puts an arm on the opponent’s shoulder in an attempt to gain space to intervene. The pressure exerted by the Rossoneri defender does not seem such as to justify a foul, also because the Chelsea player falls several moments after the last contact with the opponent. For the German Siebert, however, Tomori’s opposition is irregular and the logical consequence of assigning the penalty is the expulsion, since there is talk of a non-genuine contrast (i.e. there is no attempt to play the ball in the intervention) on a clear opportunity from the network. In any case, the conditions for a technical sanction before the disciplinary one do not seem to exist.

© breaking latest news

See also  Bayern Munich - Barcelona: Live Champions League Football 13/09/2022

You may also like

Jones scored 22 points, 11 rebounds and 7...

Firenze Open, first Atp victory for Passaro, Sonego...

Moviola Milan-Chelsea: there are no penalties and expulsion

Arsenal lead the Premier League with a one-point...

Milan-Chelsea 0-2 in the Champions League: red for...

Three Kingdoms Go Tournament: Chinese Pioneer Fan Tingyu...

Real Betis, Luiz Henrique trains separately: he is...

Juventus, the nightmare European nights of the Agnelli...

Allegri: “Juve in retirement until the derby. Never...

Fall’s first show is amazing, with exquisite skills...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy