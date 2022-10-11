Let’s start with the most recent episode, which fortunately – so to speak – occurred in a group stage match. At 18 ‘Mount enters the area and moves a few meters from Tatarusanu, Tomori puts an arm on the opponent’s shoulder in an attempt to gain space to intervene. The pressure exerted by the Rossoneri defender does not seem such as to justify a foul, also because the Chelsea player falls several moments after the last contact with the opponent. For the German Siebert, however, Tomori’s opposition is irregular and the logical consequence of assigning the penalty is the expulsion, since there is talk of a non-genuine contrast (i.e. there is no attempt to play the ball in the intervention) on a clear opportunity from the network. In any case, the conditions for a technical sanction before the disciplinary one do not seem to exist.