Milan, return of the flame for David?

jonathan david back in the crosshairs of Milan. The match against Empoli also highlighted how the Rossoneri absolutely need a striker. The time for hesitation is over: the owners have understood that without a striker there is no point in dominating. The Canadian is one of the many names that are approaching the company at this stage. Without a doubt, they have been popular for some time and a preferential relationship has now been established with Lille. However, it is not only him who has ended up in Maldini’s sights, who is pursuing various paths.

Ibrahimovic via dal Milan: 100%

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not renew the contract with the Milan. From France they are sure of this. Second FootmercatoMilan would have convinced themselves to end Ibra’s second adventure with the Rossoneri. Too many injuries that have affected him in the last two years. The road seems to be traced. For his part, Ibra reflects: he is a fighter and is still hungry, but in the end he could also accept that his physique is no longer up to his class and consider retiring.

De Kelaere away from Milan: 50%

Charles De Ketelaere he didn’t find space even in an “experimental” Milan like the one that took the field with Empoli. At this point, his future hangs in the balance. The Rossoneri continue to hope to retain Diaz and this certainly does not play in the Belgian’s favor. Nothing seems to be decided yet, but it is also possible that the same fate as Paquetà is foreshadowing for the Belgian, a footballer for whom there were great expectations and who did not perform for the Rossoneri. What is certain is that the Belgian, despite the anonymous season, there is no shortage of offers.

Cajuste to Milan: 35%

For the midfield the Milan is thinking about Jens CajustReims midfielder. The American-born Swede has established himself in LIgue1 where he currently has 23 appearances and 3 goals this season. The player costs about ten million and could represent a valid alternative to boost a median too often with water at his throat in this season. Maldini has already established the first relations with Reims, finding opening for a sale.

Ansu Fati al Milan: 25%

Ansu Fati seems destined to leave Barcelona next summer. The class of 2002 is not on good terms with Xavi and the player’s father himself has highlighted his dissatisfaction with his son’s lack of employment. This is why the blaugrana could end up on the market. Milan, always grappling with the Leao issue, thinks about it. The valuation is around 35 million euros, a much lower figure than that of the Portuguese. It could represent an excellent alternative to replace the former Lille.

David Al Milan: 20%

jonathan david has always been a favorite player since Milan for the attack of the future. The Canadian has grown a lot in recent years at Lille and his valuation is close to 50 million. The figure is undoubtedly important, but the Rossoneri are heading towards a revolution next summer, therefore they may have resources available to attempt the assault. However, the negotiation is complicated, but it remains a valid option, especially in the event of Leao’s departure.

