news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 27 – Injury of the soleus muscle of the right calf for Pierre Kalulu. The AC Milan defender underwent checkups in the morning which highlighted the injury, for which he had stopped in recent days while he was in training camp with the France Under 21 team. Since the French training camp, there was initially talk of a contusion, but the checks they revealed a different situation. A new instrumental check will be carried out in a week. (HANDLE).

