Home Sports Milan-Roma 2-2, Zalewski: “Good at staying in the game”
Sports

Milan-Roma 2-2, Zalewski: “Good at staying in the game”

by admin
Milan-Roma 2-2, Zalewski: “Good at staying in the game”

Nicola Zalewski, Rossonero/Giallorosso player, spoke to ‘DAZN’ at the end of Milan-Roma. Here are his statements

Nicola ZalewskiGiallorossi player, spoke to the microphones of ‘DAZN‘ at the end of Milan-Romematch of the 17th day of the Serie A 2022-2023 held at the stadiumSan Siro‘. So here are his statements.

On playing in the Candelà band: “He was certainly a great player, I’ll try to do better than him, even if it’s very difficult. Thank you so much.”

On the mood of the locker room: “We’re happy to have won a point against a great team in a great stadium. We were good at staying in the game until the end.”

On the value of the draw: “They won the championship last year, we are happy to come out with one point.”

January 8, 2023 (change January 8, 2023 | 23:53)

© breaking latest news

See also  League Cup draw: Manchester City VS Chelsea BIG6 Only Liverpool welcomes a good sign – yqqlm

You may also like

Futsal women, Bitonto consolidates first place

Azerbaijani chess player wins World Women’s Chess Masters...

France, Mbappé defends Zidane and attacks the federation:...

Serie A, the market ballasts Milan’s Scudetto comeback....

Liga, Atletico Madrid-Barcelona 0-1, goal by Dembélé

Milan, Pioli: ‘We messed up our own lives....

Volleyball A3. Reaction From Rold Belluno, good performance...

Serie C: Pordenone catches Feralpisalò at the top....

Totti, holidays in the Caribbean with Noemi Bocchi...

Brazil, Bolsonaro supporters storm Parliament in Brasilia

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy