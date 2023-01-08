Home Sports Milan-Roma, Capello’s advice to the Giallorossi
Sports

Milan-Roma, Capello’s advice to the Giallorossi

by admin
Milan-Roma, Capello’s advice to the Giallorossi

The former Giallorossi coach: “Roma play better away from home because they don’t have to play the game and can play as they know how. Abraham tarnished? Maybe he plays a little away from goal”

The words Milan and Rome tell an important part of its history. For this reason Fabio Capello – star of the bench and prince commentator of Sky – “plays” with us with the disenchanted attitude of those who hate clichés. Pretending to provoke him, therefore, is fun.

See also  The source said that the NBA and NBPA are about to reach an agreement to reduce the 10-day quarantine period for players infected with the COVID-19 virus.

You may also like

Panucci: “Milan-Roma, here’s how it will go. And...

Filippo Poletti, when good news makes the news...

Boy who died in Aprica due to an...

Vialli, Gravina’s letter: “You made a normal group...

Vialli, his wife Cathryn and the message: “The...

Monza-Inter, the referee Sacchi towards a long stop

Volleyball, SuperLega: Modena overwhelms Civitanova, Ngapeth beats Zaytsev

Defeated against Juve, Sottil promotes Udinese but asks...

Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: “It’s a shame because the...

Beijing’s first international standard professional football stadium “Xingongti”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy