The former Giallorossi coach: “Roma play better away from home because they don’t have to play the game and can play as they know how. Abraham tarnished? Maybe he plays a little away from goal”
The words Milan and Rome tell an important part of its history. For this reason Fabio Capello – star of the bench and prince commentator of Sky – “plays” with us with the disenchanted attitude of those who hate clichés. Pretending to provoke him, therefore, is fun.
See also The source said that the NBA and NBPA are about to reach an agreement to reduce the 10-day quarantine period for players infected with the COVID-19 virus.