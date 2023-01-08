Milan and Rome challenge each other at the San Siro. For the first time, facing each other, Gerry Cardinale and Dan Friedkin, the two most representative characters of a wave, that of American properties, which is sweeping Italian football. Six in Serie A (Atalanta, Fiorentina, Milan, Rome, Spezia and Canadian Saputo’s Bologna), four in B (Genoa, Parma, Spal and Venice), one in C (Cesena), not counting the minority shares.