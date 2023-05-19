Milan: Romelu no Premier for the striker to keep an eye on Roma? For Frattesi Juve has a competitor

Roma competes with Milan

In the double Champions League semi-final againstInteril Milan he didn’t score a single goal and with a Rafael Leão halfway through the service, the age-old problem of scoring worries the Rossoneri management and not a little. If the Portuguese player doesn’t lead the team, the advanced department doesn’t guarantee the goal.

Marko Arnautovic seems to get closer every day, even if the Roma it’s a tough competitor and the Giallorossi will do everything to enter the negotiation. Second The Republicl’Austrian striker from Bologna, however, he would prefer Milanowhere he already lived more than ten years ago when he played for Inter.

Romelu stays?

L’Inter he cuddles a Romelu Lukaku found, after the masterpiece match against Sassuolothe Belgian potted Lautaro with a kiss assist that allowed the Tour to push the Milan towards the abyss.

If a few weeks ago there was talk of a new farewell, Lukaku and Inter are back in symbiosis again, the center forward seems to have recovered the Nerazzurri precisely in the fundamental part of the season. The return to Premier League of Lukaku therefore it shouldn’t be so obvious.

Frattesi: does Lazio want it too?

David Frattesi he is the right man for the Juventus median, Juve have been aiming for him for months now but in the last few weeks there Lazio Of Maurice Sarri she would have moved to try to enter the negotiation.

Il Sassuolo evaluate the player’s card at least 30 million euros, but in the event of an auction the price would go up. There Old lady it could therefore accelerate to try to close the deal as soon as possible, perhaps adding a few million.