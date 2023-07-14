Milan, Romero introduces himself: ‘I’m here to stay, I’m inspired by Brahim Diaz’

The Argentine playmaker spoke in his first press conference as a Milan player: “I prefer to play behind the striker, the role of Brahim Diaz”. Then on his impact with the Rossoneri world: “I don’t feel the pressure, here you have to win but I’m not afraid”

Luka Romero’s first words as a Milan player. The Argentine playmaker born in 2004 introduced himself at the press conference: “I’m very happy to be here, I was treated well right away by my teammates and staff who helped me a lot”. Then on his role and his models: “I play where the coach puts me, but I prefer to play behind the striker, where Brahim used to play even if I feel good in all positions”.

“Here to stay, in Italy I have already learned a lot”

The young former Lazio player has clarified his desire to stay with the Rossoneri without intermediate stages on loan: “I think about staying here, I like the environment. I came to learn because the level is very high but I’m here to stay. Very strong players like Ronaldinho and Kaká ma have passed here at Milan I also watched Brahim Diaz a lot, I really like how he plays. In Italy I learned a lot on a tactical level, it’s a very difficult championship.”

“At Milan you have to win but I don’t feel pressure”

On the possible pressures that come from playing for a club like Milan: “I’ve been in the first team since I was 15 and I don’t have any particular problems. While I was at the Under 20 World Cup this offer came from Milan and I didn’t think twice about accepting it. It’s a team that has to win everything and I’m here to help, the championship is long and then we have to see game after game.” He then added: “Pressure? Never had it, I like to play football. I know Milan is a great club but I’m calm, I’m not afraid or anxious. When I’m asked to go on the pitch, I’ll do it without problems.”

“I chose number 18 because…”

On choosing the number: “I’ve always liked 18 because I was born on the 18th and some of my family members too.” On the new companions: “Pulisic? He’s a great player and it will do well. Among the new companions I would like to meet Leaohe is a great footballer. I have already talked a lot with Pioli and I like this a lot. Before coming, I spoke to Romagnoli and ReinaThey told me it’s a great club and that I’d be fine.”

