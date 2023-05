Milan got back up after leaving the Champions League and overwhelmed the Sampdoria 5-1. Giroud unleashed, but Rafa Leao opens the scoring with a right footed shot. Sampdoria immediately made up for it with Quagliarella, but the Frenchman put the Rossoneri back in front. He signed the 3-1 from a penalty, then, after Brahim Diaz’s goal into an empty net, he took the ball home thanks to an undersized touch that earned him a personal hat-trick

