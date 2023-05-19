Milan Sampdoria, Pioli: ‘Big disappointment, now the goal is to go to the Champions League’

After being knocked out of the Champions League, Milan are once again thinking about the championship, with the goal – the only one left now – of a place in the top four to guarantee themselves a new participation in the Champions League next season. Sampdoria, already relegated, arrives at San Siro on Saturday at 20.45.

“We have to react to discouragement”

“We are behind in the league compared to where we would like to be, we have to be focused on Sampdoria but we want to win all the last 3 games to demonstrate who we are”, the words of Stefano Pioli at the press conference. “The mood of the team? It’s lucky to be able to play. We suffered a strong disappointment, we hoped to go to the final, it took the boys some time to overcome the despondency but now we have to react as a great team”.

“Inter are the past, no complexes”

“The disappointment was great because the goal was great. I don’t know if it’s the biggest of my career, I’ve suffered many others and I hope to have more opportunities like this. We have made an important journey in which there have been more successes than disappointments. Was it worth it? Of course, we have learned some things, they are experiences that will help us grow and improve in the future. Inferiority complex with Inter? The first two times made the difference against Inter. We didn’t manage to score, that was our flaw. But Inter is the past and we have to look forward. The tears we had we threw them all outnow it takes ferocity and determination to finish the championship well.”

No budgets until…

“Reaching the Champions League is the goal, all budgets must be suspended until we understand how we will end the championship. Going to the Champions League is too important. What does it take to improve? The choices made were shared with the property, at the end of the season all evaluations will be made. The balance will be made at the end of the season. It could be a high-rated season or a disappointing one. We are waiting to vote.”

Not carefree about Milan

“Smiling, carefree and happy you are when everything comes out right. We didn’t have continuity this year. There was no shortage of games in which we played well. Sampdoria plays with dignity, they have little to lose and they play good football. But if they play with dignity, passion and pride, we must do the same.”

On Ibra and Origi

“When Leao died, I used it Origi there because he has similar characteristics, but also knows how to fill the area. Talking about the single is wrong, if we play well, we all play well. If we don’t play well technically, we struggle to bring home the result. Forever. If he can recover Ibrahimovic for the last one? I really hope so, today I don’t know how to answer. He still he has not returned to the field.

AC Milan’s initiative for the floods in Emilia-Romagna

The whole Rossoneri family gathers around the people affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna: for all fans residing in Emilia Romagna, who will not be able to attend the match due to the current emergency context, the Club guarantees full refund of the ticket. Simply send an email to [email protected] forwarding the purchase confirmation email together with the pdfs of the tickets purchased. Furthermore, as communicated yesterday through its channels, the Club directs all its passionate fans who wish to support relief efforts and the communities of Emilia-Romagna to the direct channel of the Civil Protection ( The comment of Pegs to the club’s decision: “This is Milan, I congratulate the club and wish the situation to improve as quickly as possible to those who are experiencing such tragic moments”. There will be over 70,000 Rossoneri fans who will attend the match against Sampdoria at San Siro on Saturday evening.