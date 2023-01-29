At Giua’s triple whistle the stands were already largely emptied. But there is no dispute from the hottest sector

San Siro boos, boos tepidly, and the curve even applauds, while they sing against the Inter fans and raise the classic “We want eleven lions”. This is the paradoxical ending of Milan-Sassuolo 2-5, a dispute in the middle… or even less. On the one hand, coldness almost hurts more than an emotional discharge from 70,000 whistles. On the other, it’s recognition from the championship, alive even after eight months. Thus, the last image of this sensational lunch at San Siro is Calabria, the captain, applauding the curve without a shirt. And again, Tonali and Calabria who go to throw the shirt in the corner area. They are all dressed in black – the hunched out of habit, the two captains in undershirts – and there is definitely something funereal about it.

THE CURVE SINGS — The protest during the match grew slowly: at the announcement of the formations, only a few isolated whistles for Tatarusanu; at the end of the first half, medium-low intensity whistles from the stands; in the end, still not exaggerated boos and many seats left empty by those who left early. AC Milan, in love like never before in 2022, broke the love story with his team, with the great exception of the Curva Sud. At Laurienté’s penalty, a moment of great discouragement, the Curva chose “I will always be with you” , the chorus of maximum support. And with Matheus Henrique’s 1-5 goal, a total catastrophe, the boos mixed with the curve’s drums and the usual chorus. Impossible not to think of what happened on Tuesday in Rome, at the end of Lazio-Milan, when the classic “Pioli is on fire” rang out from the away sector, not the chant you expect for a coach in crisis. In general, the whole second half confirmed: silent stadium, curve with drums and choirs. “Come on Milan play with your heart”, “We want eleven lions”, “Milan don’t give up because this is a song of love that comes from our hearts”. See also Goal of Napoli to Maradona, 5-1 to Udinese

EMPTY SEATS — The coldness of the stadium, made up of long silences, however remains and this story is almost paradoxical, because even today San Siro had more than 70,000 spectators: 70,428 despite an almost completely empty guest sector, with fifty people, one flag and three banners. Since the beginning of the year, Milan have always had at least 70,000 spectators in the league to push them, something that hasn’t happened since 1992-93. At Giua’s final whistle, however, there were many visible orange, blue, red and green seats, because thousands of Milan fans left the stadium in the last 10 minutes… and not to gain minutes in the parking lot. Coldness never seen in these years. And for next week, the most difficult challenge arrives: an away derby, with the Inter fans singing.

January 29 – 2.57pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

