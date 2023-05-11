Home » Milan, season over for Bennacer. He has to operate due to a post-traumatic injury to his right knee
Sports

Milan, season over for Bennacer. He has to operate due to a post-traumatic injury to his right knee

by admin
Milan, season over for Bennacer. He has to operate due to a post-traumatic injury to his right knee
Waiting to recover Leao, the Milan definitely loses Bennacer. “The tests he underwent this morning showed a post-traumatic cartilage lesion of the lateral femoral condyle of the right knee – reads the club’s medical statement -. The player will undergo arthroscopic surgery”. The problem – which arrived after a quarter of an hour of the derby – is decidedly serious because for Bennacer it is not just a question of season overbut with a decidedly longer stop, which can be quantified on three to four months. In other words, the Algerian is in serious danger of not making it for the start of the 2023-24 season. A huge problem in team economy, given the importance of Ismael for this Milan.

Pozzecco: “I envy ‘Pioli is on fire’, I want a choir like this too”

See also  Terzic:I didn't expect to see Roze so soon and continue with the Champions League victory – yqqlm

You may also like

Bono Vox of U2 wears the Napoli scarf

Polleres with three ippon wins in the World...

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia-Boston game 6 on Sky Sport...

Monaco reaches the Final Four of the Euroleague,...

Simple, we have to play it to the...

Will Hložek and Schick welcome a star teammate?...

«Return derby against Inter? You also win two...

Football: Glasner enters the “Tunnel”

Joel Embiid is back in the post and...

Premier Market | Italy, possible destination for Pulisic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy